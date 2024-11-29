Upper Harbour Motorway Down To One Lane - Waitematā

Police are responding to a single vehicle crash on Upper Harbour Motorway between Hobsonville Road on-ramp and Trig Road on-ramp, reported around 5:40pm.

One person has been transported to hospital in a serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is down to one lane and motorists are advised to expect delays.

