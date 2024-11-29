Upper Harbour Motorway Down To One Lane - Waitematā
Friday, 29 November 2024, 7:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a single vehicle crash on Upper
Harbour Motorway between Hobsonville Road on-ramp and Trig
Road on-ramp, reported around 5:40pm.
One person has
been transported to hospital in a serious
condition.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
The road is down to one lane and motorists
are advised to expect
delays.
