Finishing Touches For SH14 Fudge Farm Rebuild Overnight Sunday

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advises overnight road resurfacing works will take place on State Highway 14 at Fudge Farm on Sunday (1 December).

Work will take place between 9pm and 5am, with stop/go traffic management and a 30km/h temporary speed limit in place for the duration.

This work is the final part of this significant road rebuild project and will help smooth any remaining areas of uneven surface.

Rebuilding the road, which often involves replacing all or most of the structural road layers, improves the longevity of the network, the resilience and ultimately the safety and efficiency for all road users.

This summer maintenance period (September 2024 to May 2025), we’re investing in the largest road rebuild programme ever for the region, with Northland one of three regions across Aotearoa with the most significant road rebuild programmes over the next three years.

Please be patient and treat our crews with kindness and respect. Reduce your speed, adhere to the temporary speed limits and follow the traffic management directions at our work sites.

Work is weather dependent and there may be changes to the planned works in the case of unsuitable weather. Please visit the NZTA Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up-to-date information on these works, including any changes due to weather.

For more information about the overall maintenance programme and planned works, visit the Northland State Highway Maintenance Programme website: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/regions/northland/roadworks

NZTA thanks everyone for their patience while we undertake this important work to improve the safety and efficiency of our roads.

