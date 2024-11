Upper Harbour Motorway Reopens Following Crash - Waitematā

Upper Harbour Motorway has reopened following a single vehilce crash this evening.

Police responded to the crash around 5:30pm and one person was transported to hosptial in a serious conditon.

The Serious Crash Unit have completed a scene examination and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Police would like to thank motorists for their patience while the scene was examined and cleared.

