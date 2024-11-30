Update: Operation Silkie, Gang Gathering In Nelson Area

Police have encountered no major issues so far during Operation Silkie, the police response to monitoring a gang gathering in the Nelson area.

Most attendees arrived in the area yesterday, either on roads from the south or from Picton, where Police had staff monitoring vehicles coming off the ferry.

Road checkpoints were conducted in Pelorus, where one person was arrested for driving while suspended.

It has been pleasing to see few gang insignia, with just one arrest for a breach of the new law on Thursday. Those attending the gathering have largely chosen to not wear or display them.

Police would encourage attendees to keep this up throughout the rest of the gathering.

If there are any breaches of the Gangs Act, or any other law, Police will take enforcement action.

If enforcement action cannot be taken at the time, information will be gathered to help enable officers to follow up later.

Anyone who sees illegal or unsafe activity is asked to call 111 if it is happening now, or contact 105 online if it is after the fact.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

