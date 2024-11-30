Serious crash, Great South Road, Papakura - Counties Manukau
Saturday, 30 November 2024, 2:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious
single-vehicle crash on Great South Road, Papakura, near
O'Shannessey Street.
Initial indications are there
have been serious injuries.
Traffic management is in
place.
Please avoid the area, if possible, or expect
delays.
