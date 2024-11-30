Fatality after single-vehicle crash, Papakura
Saturday, 30 November 2024, 2:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died after the earlier single-vehicle
crash on Great South Road, Papakura.
The road remains
closed, with diversions in place, while the Serious Crash
Unit examines the scene.
Please continue to avoid the
area if
possible.
