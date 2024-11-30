Road Closed, Hakarimata Road, Ngāruawāhia - Waikato
Saturday, 30 November 2024, 2:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Hakarimata Road is closed following a serious crash near
Ngāruawāhia this afternoon.
Police were called to
the two-vehicle crash at around 12.25pm.
Initial
indications suggest there are serious injuries.
The
road is closed between Ngāruawāhia and Huntly, diversions
are in place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area
and expect
delays.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more