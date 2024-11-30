Road Closed, Hakarimata Road, Ngāruawāhia - Waikato

Hakarimata Road is closed following a serious crash near Ngāruawāhia this afternoon.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash at around 12.25pm.

Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries.

The road is closed between Ngāruawāhia and Huntly, diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

