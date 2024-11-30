Update – Missing Woman, Waipu River Mouth
Saturday, 30 November 2024, 2:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The woman reported missing at the Waipu River mouth has
now sadly been located deceased.
She was found by
volunteers from Coastguard Whangārei around midday
today.
Her death will be referred to the
Coroner.
