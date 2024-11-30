No Place Like Home: Local Athlete Thrilled To Race VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship In Taupō

After 15 years of professional motocross racing, Taupō athlete Nick Saunders gave up the throttle for multisport racing. Now, he is on the verge of competing in the VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in his home town.

The event, being held in Taupō on 14 and 15 December, will be his first time competing in a world championship race and he can’t wait to do it in front of a home crowd.

“It’s pretty awesome,” he says.

“For sure, being a local and having the world champs here is so cool, and to race in it will be even better.”

When asked what makes Taupō a great place to host such an event, Nick does not hesitate in saying “it’s the people”.

“The community is unreal. Every time I race in Taupō, you have so many locals that are on board. The closer we get to the event, the more exciting it is.

“IRONMAN has been in Taupō a long time, it’s pretty iconic here and the locals just love it. As an athlete and as a local, it’s pretty special the support you get. Especially when you’re in the hurt locker on the run, it gives you that bit extra to fully drain the tank.

“I take my hat off to all the volunteers and everyone who helps in some way. I don’t think we’d have events like this here if we didn’t have that strong support.”

Nick’s advice to athletes and their support teams coming to Taupō for the event is to soak up the scenery and enjoy everything Taupō has to offer.

“With the lake and the mountains as a back drop – there aren’t too many places in the world that can offer that. Finishing off with the run along the lakefront is about as good as it gets.

“There’s so many different things to do and I think people are going to love it. It’s a long way that some people are coming but I think it’s worth it with all we have to offer here.”

Nick has been competing in IRONMAN events for five years, but this will be his first world championship.

“Even when I was in the motocross scene, I always followed the IRONMAN. I always thought it was such an amazing thing to do and something I might want to get into one day.

“For me, it’s been a progression from where I started five years ago to where I am now. It’s fun, I’ve really enjoyed the process. I never really swam as a kid, so to try and learn as an adult to try and swim well, it’s been a good challenge.”

The Taupō District is a strong producer of multisport talent, with the likes of Nicole van der Kaay and Bevan Docherty competing in Olympic triathlon, and Kyle Smith an IRONMAN 70.3 Taupō winner.

Nick says hosting events like IRONMAN and a strong local triathlon community play a big part in developing and motivating young athletes.

“Growing up that’s what Taupō is, home of the IRONMAN, and that produces a lot of great athletes.”

For more information on the VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship, go to www.taupo.govt.nz/ironman.

