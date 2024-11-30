Barnardos Aotearoa Welcomes Karl Chitham As Our First Ambassador

Barnardos Aotearoa is proud to announce that arts advocate, educator, and Dowse Art Museum director Karl Chitham, ONZM (Ngā Puhi, Te Uriroroi), has joined as the organisation’s very first Ambassador, marking the launch of Barnardos’ new Ambassador Programme.

“While it may seem an unusual pairing, both Barnardos and the Arts share a commitment to social change, promoting wellbeing, breaking down barriers, shifting perspectives, and inspiring the next generation to thrive,” says Matt Reid, Barnardos Aotearoa Chief Executive Officer.

“We are delighted to welcome Karl to the Barnardos whānau. His passion and personal connection to our mission make him an ideal champion for the rights and wellbeing of tamariki and whānau across Aotearoa.”

Karl’s journey reflects his understanding of how support can shape aspirations. Having seen the impact of Barnardos' services on his own whānau and having come, as he says, “from a place that was not aspirational to a place where anything is possible,” Karl is committed to creating spaces where young people can feel supported and inspired. A former secondary school teacher, Karl recognises the importance of positive influences, whether that’s an arts educator or a Barnardos youth worker. This shared vision makes him a perfect fit as Barnardos’ first ambassador.

“Barnardos is one of those organisations that makes a difference in people’s lives. The team lives the values and care deeply about the impact they can make for families and children and I am thrilled to be a part of such an inspiring kaupapa,” says Karl Chitham.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Ambassador Programme highlights Barnardos’ ongoing mission to create a brighter future for children, young people, and their families. For over 55 years, Barnardos has been at the forefront of advocacy and support for tamariki and whānau. In the past year alone:

31,600 tamariki, rangatahi and caregivers were supported across Barnardos Early Learning and Child and Family services.

12,724 phone calls and chats were answered through our 0800 What’s Up helpline.

2,148 tamariki enrolled in our Barnardos Early Learning Services.

650 tamariki were offered fee exemptions in our Barnardos Early Learning Centres to support attendance in times of need.

96% of whānau reported being satisfied or very satisfied with the support provided by our Child and Family Services.

As Barnardos’ inaugural Ambassador, Karl will help bring attention to these vital services and strengthen our efforts to ensure every tamariki and whānau in New Zealand has access to the resources and support they need to thrive.

© Scoop Media

