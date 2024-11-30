Givealittle FY2024 Generosity Report Released

Givealittle FY2024 Generosity Report: 391,000 individual donations add up to a $33.1M as platform recently hits $300m milestone.

Givealittle’s annual Generosity Report is reliably peppered with impressive figures and heartwarming stories of giving, and this year’s report features the biggest number yet: 16 years after its launch as Aotearoa’s trusted crowdfunding platform, on 1 November Givealittle ticked over to $300 million in total giving over its lifetime, from millions of individual donations - 391,000 in the last year alone.

The FY224 Generosity Report PDF is attached in this release, and can be read in full.

Key FY2024 results include:

$33.1 million - all generosity through the Givealittle platform.

11,100+ - number of pages created by Givealittle users.2,300 - number of Kiwis who created a page to fundraise for charity.

Individuals constitute the majority of the fundraisers and beneficiaries on Givealittle, raising $23.6 million for various causes that matter to them.

3,700+ - charities registered on Givealittle.

$8.1 million - donations to charities. While this is a reduction from FY2023 of about $3 million, there were 200 more registered charities on the platform this year, and the proportion of charitable donations remained level at 24.5%.

Schools raised $372,700 on Givealittle for various educational purposes, with 460+ schools registered on the platform. The total raised in FY2024 represents a nearly 7% increase on the $349,000 raised by schools in FY2023.

In terms of fundraising purposes:

o The dominant category people raised funds for was health, with 2,407 pages (21.6% of all pages).oCommunity was second, with 1,487 pages (13.4%).

o Animals - 1,043 pages (9.4%).

o There were 882 pages for Challenges; 868 pages for Sports; 674 pages for Kiwi Kids; and 646 pages for Education purposes. Many hundreds more pages were created for purposes such as New Zealanders, Disaster, Creative, Issues, Environment, and more.

While the $33.1 million in total giving via Givealittle in the year to 30 June 2024 represents a decline from FY2023’s $43.5 million, this decrease might be linked to the increasing cost of living.

Last year’s total was inflated by the series of severe weather events and natural disasters that badly affected Kiwi families, homes, farms, and businesses. Kiwis donated $8.3 million via more than 380 Givealittle pages in FY2023 specifically for disaster relief and recovery efforts in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle, the worst storm in New Zealand’s history, and the Auckland Anniversary flood.

And while the 2024 Engaged Philanthropy report by Perpetual Guardian Group, which powers Givealittle, recorded double-digit growth on charitable giving compared with last year, this is attributable to the two distinct and quite different avenues for giving. Givealittle offers more of a ‘mood of the nation’ snapshot of what matters to Kiwis at a given time and which causes have tugged at their heartstrings over the past year.

Also, in FY2024 Givealittle hosted the fourth and final Generosity Generator campaign, which raised $187,859 and involved 37 grassroots Kiwi charities. The total raised through the four Generosity Generator campaigns from the pilot in 2022 to 2024 was $694,000, supporting 123 small Kiwi participating. The Generosity Generator Masterclass has since been released as a free, self-paced online short course that teaches the fundamentals of crowdfunding and offers valuable guidance to charities, schools, community groups, and individuals looking to run a crowdfunding campaign and get the best out of Givealittle. Since its launch in September 2024, the program has already seen over 200 enrolments, surpassing expectations and highlighting a significant demand for educational tools designed for charities in Aotearoa.

Givealittle CEO Lythan Chapman says, "We are delighted to release our FY2024 Generosity Report and give credit to the thousands of Kiwis who have dug deep and kept giving even in a recession. We know it’s a tough time for households, and that New Zealanders keep responding to calls for help from all manner of causes and fundraising drives is a testament to our innate generosity as a nation. We really do go above and beyond for one another.

"Our $300 million milestone should be a point of pride for all of us, because it represents what Kiwis have done for one another over the 16 years of Givealittle. As our brand suggests, giving in little increments can add up to something very valuable and can change lives for the better in all kinds of ways."

"Our small, hard-working team has maintained Givealittle as a neutral, constantly innovating platform that people can trust. The $300 million figure represents a real achievement in crowdfunding and community support."

Ms Chapman says, "Kiwis have supported each other in moments of crisis, such as natural disasters; sent school teams away on competitions; raised essential funds for medical treatment, surgeries, and mental health support; fundraised for specific charities; backed people doing marathons and other big events for a good cause; helped people through painful bereavements; and so much more."

We are committed to evolving Givealittle to serve our community. Over the coming year, we plan to introduce exciting enhancements that will make online giving easier, more impactful, and accessible to all. Our steady programme of platform improvements has already been noticed by users, who have expressed high satisfaction and gratitude for the platform’s ease of use, privacy options, responsiveness, and its effectiveness in online fundraising.

Additionally, the Generosity Generator Masterclass will continue to be a crucial tool for Kiwi charities and community groups, empowering them to learn and run successful campaigns far into the future. Givealittle offers various tools and features to enhance the fundraising experience, such as the Footprint collaboration, matched giving, payroll giving, donation tags, landing pages, widgets, and events, which continue to make a positive difference for fundraisers and donors alike

Stories from a snapshot of giving

The many case studies recorded in the FY2024 Givealittle Generosity Report have a common element: they reveal the passionate response to a call to action that captured hearts and minds around the country. Here are a few of them, in brief:

Micky Huriwaka is a local legend and dedicated youth golf coach in Ōpōtiki who was previously named the NZ Golf Volunteer Coach of the Year. Due to safety and space concerns, he regularly used his personal vehicle or borrowed others to ferry tamariki and their golf gear to practice and competitions. Micky’s own car was having trouble and was no longer viable. A grateful parent, Glenn Phipps, launched a campaign, and with the help of 1News, which spread the word, in just four weeks (March to April 2024) the Givealittle page raised $29,780 from 434 generous donors. Micky was able to purchase a beautiful blue Mitsubishi Triton and carry on his invaluable work of fostering the growth and development of young golfers throughout the Bay of Plenty.

Kiwis pulled together to save birds when more than $50,000 was donated via Givealittle to the Whangārei Native Bird Recovery Centre in March 2024, contributing to a $140,000 total (including offline donations) that is keeping the centre open and operational. The centre rescues, rehabilitates, and releases over 1,200 birds each year, educates more than 6,000 children, and plays a crucial role in the kiwi recovery programme. The centre is led by legendary conservationist Robert Webb, a New Zealand Order of Merit and Queen’s Service Medal recipient for his outstanding contribution to his field.

Advancing STEM was the prize in one fundraiser which sent four talented students to a global competition. Motatau School is a small rural Northland school of 65 students with an exceptional group of four young people (Aquabots) with a passion for underwater robotics. After the Aquabots placed second in the Te Taitokerau Aquabots Competition, they needed funds to travel to Washington DC to participate in the international Sea Perch competition, an annual world-renowned event running over 11 days. To get them there with their teachers, 586 generous supporters from all over Aotearoa donated $42,205 (more was given off-Givealittle), and the Aquabots have brought invaluable knowledge from the contest back to their rural community.

Rescue choppers were at the centre of the action on the Million $$$ Ride - Westpac Chopper Appeal Bike Ride Queenstown to Invercargill on 10 May. Thirty-two participants (seven teams) rode in the freezing cold to raise $107,631 on Givealittle for Lakes District Air Rescue Trust, just on Givealittle. One of the riders on the 235-kilometre odyssey was journalist Paddy Gower. Motivated by a challenging year that included redundancy, Paddy channelled his energy into helping others by raising funds for the Trust, which supports the chopper in Otago/Southland. In raising $6,673 in just 12 days, Paddy put time and effort into showing gratitude to donors by publishing fun page updates, sharing his page, and replying to every donation comment. Including donations off-Givealittle, the Chopper Appeal Bike Ride has now raised over $1 million in total since it began in 2011.

KidsCan benefitted from the grit and courage of Grant Jacobs, better known as Curly, the ultrarunner and adventurer who went on an incredible self-powered mission to run the length of New Zealand and Australia, a total of 6,500 kilometres. Curly completed his run from Tasmania to Darwin via the Stuart Highway on 15 May 2024, greeted by his family and a TV crew. Inspired by a passion to help those in need. Curly’s Givealittle page reminds people that kids struggle to learn when their tummies are empty just as a runner struggles without proper nourishment. Curly’s mission continues, and to date he has raised over $13,000 from 236 generous donors for KidsCan Charitable Trust, which provides essentials such as school lunches to kids.

About Givealittle

Givealittle is an online fundraising platform for all of New Zealand. We’re dedicated to connecting New Zealand causes with generous online donors. We’ve been connecting people in need with people who care since 2008 and have been part of the Perpetual Guardian Group since April 2020. https://givealittle.co.nz/

About Perpetual Guardian Group

The Perpetual Guardian Group is New Zealand’s leading and premier provider of the full suite of estate planning services including Wills, Trusts, Enduring Powers of Attorney, Investment Advisory, Investment Management and Philanthropic ventures.

Their origins date back more than 140 years, and today they have offices nationwide, with over 125,000 client relationships, $2.8 billion in funds under management, and $8 billion in total assets under management. Innovation, fiduciary expertise and a rich history go hand-in-hand at Perpetual Guardian Group and they also stand as New Zealand’s largest Trustee for Charitable Trusts - supporting clients in their familial, financial, and philanthropic goals.

The Perpetual Guardian Group comprises organisations offering complementary specialist services to support clients at all stages of life, including Perpetual Guardian, PG Investments, New Zealand Trustee Services, and Givealittle.

