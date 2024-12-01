Serious Crash, Randwick Park - Counties Manukau
Sunday, 1 December 2024, 2:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a
serious single-vehicle crash on Hyperion Drive, Randwick
Park.
Police were called about 7am.
Initial
indications are there have been serious injuries.
The
road is closed and motorists are asked to please avoid the
area.
