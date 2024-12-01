Update: Serious Crash, Randwick Park
Sunday, 1 December 2024, 2:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following the serious single-vehicle
crash on Hyperion Drive, Randwick Park, about 7am this
morning.
The road is expected to remain closed for
some time.
Motorists are asked to please continue to
avoid the
area.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more