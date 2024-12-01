Road Closed, State Highway One, Waihola - Southern
Sunday, 1 December 2024, 4:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway One, near Waihola is closed following a
serious crash this afternoon.
Police were notified of
the single vehicle crash at around 2.40pm.
There are
reports of injuries.
The road is closed and motorists
are advised to avoid the area and delay
travel.
