Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Operation Silkie Sunday Wrap-up

Sunday, 1 December 2024, 8:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Supplied: NZ Police

There have been 12 arrests in total and more than 180 infringement notices issued as part of Operation Silkie, which is winding down today.

The operation is Police’s response to a gang gathering in rural Nelson, and has involved staff from both Tasman and Canterbury Districts.

Tasman District Commander, Superintendent Tracey Thompson, says overall Police are generally pleased with attendees’ compliance with the law, including the Gangs Act 2024.

“Our role in policing events like this is to ensure the public is able to go about their business safely and to provide reassurance, as well as enforcing the law and ensuring peoples’ safety,” she says.

As at 4pm on Sunday, more than 2800 breath screening tests had been conducted since Friday morning, at a number of road checkpoints in and around the Nelson area.

These produced only two evidential breath tests - one between 250 and 400 micrograms, and another more than 400 micrograms.

The 12 arrests included offending such as breaching bail, breach of release conditions, possession of drugs, and driving-related offences.

There was just one breach of the Gangs Act – for wearing gang insignia – on Friday.

In total, 182 infringements notices were issued across the operation, and three vehicles impounded.

Superintendent Thompson says there were locals Police spoke to who were pleased and reassured with the Police presence.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“And our message to gang members is simple – we will not hesitate to enforce the law, including the new Gangs Act, and the way to avoid our further attention is to comply with the law.

“It’s pleasing to see that, on the whole, most are doing so, and we want to reassure the public that we will continue to hold people who break the law to account.”

A large number of attendees at the gang gathering have left Nelson today, however, Police will maintain a presence in the area into tomorrow.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 