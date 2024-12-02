Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Central Otago And Upper Waitaki Move Into Restricted Fire Season

Monday, 2 December 2024, 8:58 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Vegetation starting to dry out is a key factor in Central Otago and Upper Waitaki fire zones entering a restricted fire season today.

Community Risk Manager James Knapp advises people not to be deceived by green hills in these areas, as fire can still spread through grass where it’s dry underneath.

"While spring rains have left most parts of Otago looking lush, the fire risk is already trending upward and we’re expecting generally dry to very dry conditions in December," he says.

"People can be easily caught out when lighting fires, with fire moving through what appears to be green grass but is actually dry underneath. Recent vegetation fires show that grass ignites easily and fire spreads through it quickly.

"The vegetation in Central Otago and the Upper Waitaki is dominated by grass and scrub, which have higher fire danger levels over the summer months. Scrub tends to carry the highest fire danger rating of all the vegetation types."

A restricted fire season means that those who want to light fires will need to apply for permits and comply with relevant conditions. This can be done through www.checkitsalright.nz, which also provides information and advice about how to light fires safely.

"We know people are getting ready for the holiday season, and that can mean burning garden rubbish and firing up the barbecue. But we also know that Otago people are aware of increasing incidences of wildfires, and support our safety measures at this time of year.

"We urge residents and visitors to the area to help keep Otago free from preventable fires this summer. Before lighting a fire or doing anything that causes heat or sparks, always go to checkitsalright.nz and see if it is safe to do so, and follow the advice provided."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 