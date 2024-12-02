Home Consents Down 6.9 Percent In The Month Of October

There were 2,850 new homes consented in New Zealand in the month of October 2024, down 6.9 percent compared with October 2023, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

In October 2024, 1,487 multi-unit homes were consented, down 18 percent compared with October 2023.

Multi-unit homes include townhouses, apartments, retirement village units, and flats.

There were 1,363 stand-alone houses consented, up 8.6 percent compared with October 2023.

“Since July 2024, the number of stand-alone houses consented each month has been higher than the same month of the previous year,” economic indicators spokesperson Michael Heslop said.

