Two Iconic Institutions Unite To Save Lives This Summer

Photo/Supplied

Tāmaki Makaurau, New Zealand: On Saturday, 14 December, Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum and New Zealand Blood Service (NZBS) will unite to launch the first-ever blood drive at Auckland Museum, the 'Bloodsuckers Blood Drive,' launching the Museum’s latest exhibition, Bloodsuckers: Legends to Leeches, alongside the lifesaving power of blood donation.

From 10 am to 4 pm, the Museum's iconic Under the Dome rooftop space, with 360-degree views of Tāmaki Makaurau, will transform into a large-scale mobile blood donation site. This one-of-a-kind experience invites New Zealanders to give a lifesaving gift this holiday season.

Alongside the blood drive, visitors can participate in the "What's My Type?" event, where they'll be able to discover their own blood type on the spot.

The blood drive coincides with the launch of Bloodsuckers: Legends to Leeches, an international exhibition coming exclusively to Auckland Museum, that combines natural science, history and pop culture to explore the extraordinary role blood plays in nature, mythology, and medicine.

David Reeves, Auckland Museum’s Tumu Whakarae Chief Executive, explains the collaboration is a natural fit: " At the heart of Bloodsuckers: Legends to Leeches is the idea of blood as a vital, connecting life force. As we explored this theme, it got us thinking about the essential role blood plays not only in nature, but in our own lives. When we learned that New Zealand Blood Service experiences a significant shortage of blood donations over the holiday period, we felt compelled to do something meaningful – and open our doors for a blood drive alongside the Bloodsuckers exhibition.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We welcome thousands of people through our doors each day,” Reeves added, “so we thought, why not give our visitors a chance to be part of a lifesaving effort by donating blood.”

Every 18 minutes, someone in Aotearoa needs blood, and with no substitutes available, every donation counts. To ensure New Zealand continues to meet demand for blood and plasma during the busy holiday period, NZBS needs a total of over 6,000 donations in Auckland alone to keep up. The Bloodsuckers Blood Drive is poised to help close this gap.

Scott Sinclair, Northern Donor Relations Team Leader for NZBS, highlights the drive's importance: "This time of year can be tough for meeting our collection targets, so partnering with Auckland Museum on the Bloodsuckers Blood Drive is especially meaningful. By bringing people into the Museum for a unique experience, we hope to inspire Aucklanders to make a lifesaving donation of blood and in doing so, learn more about why their contribution is vital to our community."

The Bloodsuckers Blood Drive offers Aucklanders a chance to contribute before the holiday break: “We’re setting up December for success by hosting this mobile drive at Auckland Museum,” Sinclair continues. “Whether it’s their first time or they’re a regular blood donor, we want Aucklanders to see how easy it is to save lives this summer. ”

The Bloodsuckers Blood Drive gives Aucklanders a rare opportunity to make a meaningful difference. Every donation can save up to three lives, and people who donate on the day are welcome to explore Bloodsuckers: Legends to Leeches - an immersive journey into blood’s place in nature and its role in myths.

Spaces for blood donations are limited, so booking is essential. Secure your spot now at www.aucklandmuseum.com/bloodsuckers.

Event Details:

• Date: Saturday, 14 December 2024

• Time: 10 am – 4 pm

• Location: Under the Dome, Auckland Museum

• Booking: Essential – Visit www.aucklandmuseum.com/bloodsuckers

Join Auckland Museum and New Zealand Blood Service in making this holiday season one of lifesaving action and discovery. Roll up your sleeve to donate blood, learn your blood type, and dive into the world of Bloodsuckers.

Bloodsuckers: Legends to Leeches is produced and circulated by ROM (Royal Ontario Museum), Toronto, Canada.

BLOODSUCKERS: LEGENDS TO LEECHES

OPENS MON 9 DEC 2024 – SUN 27 APR 2025

ADULT $22, CHILD 5-15 $15, UNDER 5 FREE

FAMILY (2 ADULT + 2 CHILD) $59

CONCESSIONS (STUDENTS & SENIORS) $20

Unlimited free entry with Museum Membership

© Scoop Media