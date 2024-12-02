Serious Crash, Hamurana Road, Hamurana - Bay Of Plenty

Gordon Campbell: On The Royal Commission’s Fine-tuning Of Vaccine Mandates And Lockdowns

Let's hope politicians of all stripes can agree to limit their urge to politicise the Royal Commission of Inquiry findings about the Covid response. Since ensuring we get properly equipped next time around – having enough PEP gear, hiring sufficient trained medical staff etc – will involve political decisions, some degree of political point scoring probably comes with the territory. That said, setting priorities to counter future threats could readily become a political minefield.