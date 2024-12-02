Serious Crash, Hamurana Road, Hamurana - Bay Of Plenty
Monday, 2 December 2024, 1:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a single vehicle crash on
Hamurana Road near Kaska Road, Hamurana.
Emergency
services responded to the crash around 1pm.
Two people
were located in a serious condition.
Hamurana Road is
closed with diversions in place at its intersections with
Turner Road and Kaska Road, motorists are advised to expect
delays.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more