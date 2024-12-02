Truck Crash Closes State Highway 2, Mangatawhiri - Counties Manukau
Monday, 2 December 2024, 3:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a truck crash on
State Highway 2, Mangatāwhiri.
The crash, near the
Golf Road off-ramp, was reported to Police at about
2.09pm.
The road has been closed in both directions
while the scene is cleared.
There are no reports of
serious injury.
Motorists are advised to seek an
alternative route or expect
delays.
