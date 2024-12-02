Truck Crash Closes State Highway 2, Mangatawhiri - Counties Manukau

Emergency services are responding to a truck crash on State Highway 2, Mangatāwhiri.

The crash, near the Golf Road off-ramp, was reported to Police at about 2.09pm.

The road has been closed in both directions while the scene is cleared.

There are no reports of serious injury.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route or expect delays.

