Gully System Biggest Winner In Wastewater Upgrade

A gully system in Fairfield will be better off thanks to wastewater upgrades Hamilton City Council has planned for the area.

Work to upgrade the Ranfurly Gully wastewater system will begin in January 2025 which will see new pipelines installed to connect households to pipes leading away from the gully. Old pipes currently underneath the gully will be decommissioned. The project is part of Council’s city-wide upgrade work programme, which ensures our city’s water assets perform effectively and as we expect.

Council’s Infrastructure and Transport Committee Chair, Deputy Mayor Angela O’Leary, said among other things, replacing and moving this wastewater system out of the gully will make sure that Hamilton's waterways and unique gully systems are protected.

“Council has a responsibility to protect and enhance nature and provide for people’s wellbeing, including minimising the risk of wastewater spills into the environment,’ she says.

“Our staff work closely alongside Waikato Regional Council to make sure Council’s gullies are looked after and that the potential for environmental impacts such as wastewater spills are addressed.

“Our Nature in the City team also work with gully owners to undertake restoration projects, provide support and resources.”

Historically, reaching the wastewater pipes at the bottom of the privately-owned gully for maintenance has also been difficult, said Unit Director for Three Waters Maire Porter.

“For many reasons, maintaining pipes in a gully is really challenging. You have soft soils, ground movement, narrow spaces and tricky access - it’s been very challenging for our maintenance teams.

“This solution will reduce the likelihood of wastewater spills into Ranfurly Gully and make pipe maintenance quicker and easier.”

CB Civil has been contracted to do the work and will be based in Fairfield Park. Porter said users of the park should not worry – the park, and its sports fields, won’t be impacted.

The wastewater upgrade is expected to take place over 24 months in four stages. Traffic management will be in place on surrounding streets including Heaphy Terrace and Boundary Road at various points throughout the project. Local residents and road users will have updated information well-ahead of any disruption.

The current wastewater system located in the gully was originally installed in the 1940s. The new system is expected to last about 100 years.

For more information, a page has been set up on our website hamilton.govt.nz/ranfurlygullywastewater.

