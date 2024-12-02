Crash Blocks Lane, SH20, Eden Terrace - Auckland City

Motorists are being advised to expect delays following a single vehicle crash on State Highway 20 this afternoon.

Police were notified of the crash, southbound on the Southern Motorway, at about 4.21pm.

No serious injuries have been reported.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays while the scene is cleared.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

