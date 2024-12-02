Crash Blocks Lane, SH20, Eden Terrace - Auckland City
Monday, 2 December 2024, 6:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists are being advised to expect delays following a
single vehicle crash on State Highway 20 this
afternoon.
Police were notified of the crash,
southbound on the Southern Motorway, at about
4.21pm.
No serious injuries have been
reported.
Motorists are being advised to expect delays
while the scene is
cleared.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more