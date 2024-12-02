Search Underway On Aoraki Mount Cook

A search and rescue operation has been underway this afternoon, after three climbers who were attempting to summit Aoraki Mount Cook were reported overdue.

The climbers were due to complete their climb at 8.30am today but did not meet their prearranged transport. A missing persons report was made to Police at 12.45pm today.

Police Search and Rescue and Department of Conservation Search and Rescue are working together to locate the three men.

A helicopter and specialist search and rescue personnel has been searching on the mountain this afternoon. The search has recently had to pause due to weather conditions in the area and will resume when weather conditions allow.

Further information will be released proactively when available.

