Update: Search For Missing Climbers On Aoraki Mt Cook

Inspector Vicki Walker, Aoraki Area Commander:

The search for three missing climbers on Aoraki Mt Cook was paused shortly before 8pm yesterday, due to weather conditions on the mountain.

Police will be working with Department of Conservation this morning to assess today’s weather conditions and determine whether search efforts are able to resume today.

The three climbers were reported overdue yesterday, after failing to meet their pre-arranged transport at 8.30am.

Police Search and Rescue and Department of Conservation Search and Rescue began searching for the climbers yesterday afternoon, after a missing persons report was made at 12.45pm.

A helicopter and specialist search and rescue personnel searched on the mountain throughout the afternoon and into the evening until weather conditions deteriorated.

Police will issue updates via media release as and when more information is available.



