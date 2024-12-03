EDS 2025 Conference: Registration Now Live!

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 8:28 am
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

Registration is now live!

We’re pleased to confirm that registration is now available for next year’s EDS environmental summit. The 2025 event includes a one day oceans symposium and two day conference.

The oceans symposium on Monday 12 May is a full day dedicated to the ocean, where economic opportunities interface with nature in a highly dynamic way. The symposium is a separately bookable event, with registrants to the main conference receiving a discounted rate to attend.

The conference will take place on Tuesday 13 and Wednesday 14 May. How can we improve economic welfare while not harming the environment? Can development fund restoration? Where are the synergies? What does too much growth look like? Is degrowth the answer? And how should we frame the government’s reformed resource management national policy and law.

You can read more information about the oceans symposium and conference sessions on the website here.

Whether you are registering to attend both events or just one, make sure you don’t miss out on securing your tickets soon. Full registration details are available on the website here.

We’ll keep you posted on developments as speakers and sessions are finalised.

Monday 12 May: Oceans symposium (full day, separately bookable event)

Tuesday 13 May: Conference sessions & conference dinner

Wednesday 14 May: Conference sessions

Please join us!

Environmental Defence Society

EDS speaks for the environment. It has influence.

Since 1971, EDS has been driving environmental protection in Aotearoa New Zealand through law and policy change. That's why it's one of this country's most influential non- profit organisations when it comes to achieving better environmental outcomes.

EDS has expertise in key disciplines including law, planning, landscape and science. It operates as a policy think-tank, a litigation advocate, and a collaborator – bringing together the private and public sectors for constructive engagement.

EDS runs conferences and seminars on topical issues, including an annual Environmental Summit and the Climate Change and Business Conference.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

