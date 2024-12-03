It’s More Than Just A Ride: Regional Council Highlights Accessibility For International Day Of Persons With Disabilities

A free travel concession for passengers with permanent impairments and a companion travel programme are just some of the features that make public transport a lifeline for people with disabilities in the Bay of Plenty.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council is marking International Day of Persons with Disabilities today, Tuesday 3 December, by celebrating its commitment to removing barriers and building an inclusive public transport network.

Baybus offers a range of features designed to make public transport easier to access and more welcoming for passengers with disabilities. One of the most popular options is the Accessibility Concession, which enables free travel for passengers with permanent impairments that prevent them from driving.

In Quarter 1 of the 2024/25 year, 36,233 trips were taken using the Accessibility Concession – a 22.3% increase compared to the same quarter last year – demonstrating the growing importance of accessible travel in the Bay of Plenty.

For Tauranga resident Debz Turner, who lives with an impairment, Baybus helps her stay connected to her community.

“The Accessibility Concession allows me to get out and about without worrying about costs, which is so important when you’re on a tight budget,” Ms Turner says. “I use the buses every day for shopping, visiting, and attending groups. It allows me to get out and meet people.”

Ms Turner also highlights the value of the Accessibility +1 programme.

“Sometimes, I have dizzy spells or feel unsteady. Having someone travel with me through the +1 programme gives me peace of mind. I don’t have to worry about what happens if I need help.”

Despite the challenges, Ms Turner says the service has had a significant impact on her life. “It’s not just a ride – it’s a way to stay connected. I’d recommend the concession to anyone.”

Bay of Plenty Regional Council Transport Director Oliver Haycock says the service is focused on inclusion and accessibility.

“Public transport should be for everyone and we’re committed to removing barriers, so all passengers feel welcome.”

Features to support passengers with disabilities include:

Accessibility +1 programme : Free travel for a companion, offering passengers reassurance and support.

: Free travel for a companion, offering passengers reassurance and support. Driver training : Delivered in partnership with accessibility organisations, this training helps drivers assist passengers with mobility, sensory and other needs.

: Delivered in partnership with accessibility organisations, this training helps drivers assist passengers with mobility, sensory and other needs. Accessible buses : Low-floor buses with wheelchair ramps, priority seating and some audio e-signage at select locations in Tauranga for visually impaired passengers.

: Low-floor buses with wheelchair ramps, priority seating and some audio e-signage at select locations in Tauranga for visually impaired passengers. Customer support : A dedicated helpline provides personalised trip planning and support, 0800 4 BAYBUS (0800 4 229 287).

: A dedicated helpline provides personalised trip planning and support, 0800 4 BAYBUS (0800 4 229 287). Large print timetables coming soon: Easy-to-read formats for vision-impaired passengers.

How to apply

Residents with permanent impairments that prevent them from driving can apply for the Accessibility Concession year-round.

Eligibility is confirmed through an assessment by an approved agency such as Age Concern or the Blind Foundation. Once approved, the concession is loaded onto a Bee Card, providing free travel across all Bayhopper and Cityride services.

For more information on how to apply, visit boprc.govt.nz/accessible-transport

