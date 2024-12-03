Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Person Critically Injured In SH 79 Crash In August Dies

Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 1:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A fourth person involved in a fatal crash on State Highway 79, Geraldine on 21 August has passed away in hospital.

Three people travelling in a people-mover were killed in the collision with another vehicle at the intersection of State Highway 79 and Kennedy Road.

A fourth person from the people-mover was critically injured and has been in hospital since the crash. They passed away on 2 December.

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones, and all those who have been impacted by this tragic crash.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

© Scoop Media

