Person Critically Injured In SH 79 Crash In August Dies
A fourth person involved in a fatal crash on State Highway 79, Geraldine on 21 August has passed away in hospital.
Three people travelling in a people-mover were killed in the collision with another vehicle at the intersection of State Highway 79 and Kennedy Road.
A fourth person from the people-mover was critically injured and has been in hospital since the crash. They passed away on 2 December.
Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones, and all those who have been impacted by this tragic crash.
Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash.