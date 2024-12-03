Person Critically Injured In SH 79 Crash In August Dies

A fourth person involved in a fatal crash on State Highway 79, Geraldine on 21 August has passed away in hospital.

Three people travelling in a people-mover were killed in the collision with another vehicle at the intersection of State Highway 79 and Kennedy Road.

A fourth person from the people-mover was critically injured and has been in hospital since the crash. They passed away on 2 December.

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones, and all those who have been impacted by this tragic crash.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

