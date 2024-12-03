Update: Missing Climbers On Aoraki Mt Cook

A search for three climbers missing on Aoraki Mt Cook has not been able to resume today, due to weather conditions on the mountain.

The three men - Kurt Blair (56) and Carlos Romero (50) from the United States, and a Canadian national - were visiting New Zealand and were reported overdue from their planned ascent of Aoraki Mt Cook yesterday morning.

The men flew into Plateau Hut at 3.30pm on Saturday 30 November, planning to summit Aoraki Mt Cook via Zurbriggen Ridge.

They were due to meet their flight out at 8.30am on 2 December but did not arrive for the flight and were subsequently reported overdue.

A search was initiated yesterday involving the Department of Conservation (DoC) Search and Rescue Team, The Helicopter Line and Police. During the search, several-climbing related items were located, which are believed to belong to the three men.

Police have been working with the US and Canadian embassies to inform and support the families of the three men. Further information regarding the third man will not be provided until we can be sure that all necessary family notifications have been carried out.

Weather conditions are likely to prevent any further search activity until Thursday this week, however Police will continue to monitor and assess the conditions.

