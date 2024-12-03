Police Acknowledge Sentencing In Hawke's Bay Sexual Offending Case

Police acknowledge the sentencing of Earl Stratham Campbell in the High Court at Napier today, along with his father, Ricky Campbell.

Earl Stratham Campbell has been sentenced to 15 years 8 months in prison with a non-parole period of 10 years in relation to eleven charges, and his father has been sentenced to 19 months imprisonment relating to two charges.

While Earl Campbell’s actions affected a range of parties, we are particularly pleased to see justice done for his young victim.

She has shown so much courage and tenacity, not only in coming forward to make a complaint, but also going through the process of testifying in court and retelling what happened to her in front of a room full of strangers.

We hope this sentence offers her some sense of peace, and reassurance that it was worth speaking up to hold this offender to account.

We also hope any other victims of sexual assault who might be reading this can feel they too can come forward and speak with us.

Anyone who wants to make a complaint can be assured they will be treated with the utmost respect.

