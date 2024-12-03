Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Directory Connects Communities Across Te Waipounamu, Rakiura And Rēkohu/Wharekauri/Chatham Islands

Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 4:56 pm
Press Release: Te Putahitanga o Te Waipounamu

The new Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu Directory lists hundreds of businesses and services that make up the Whānau Ora network in the South Island. Photo: Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu

A new online directory is a powerful example of what can happen when whānau and communities are trusted to take the lead, says the head of the South Island Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency.

The new Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu Directory, launched in time for the holiday season, includes hundreds of businesses, artists, services, and organisations across Te Waipounamu, Rakiura, and Rēkohu/Wharekauri/Chatham Islands that are part of the Whānau Ora commissioning network in the south.

Ivy Harper, Pouārahi at Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu, said in the 10 years since the agency was established, whānau had proven time and time again that they had the solutions.

“What we know is that when whānau, hapū, iwi and communities have the opportunity to bring their own ideas or solutions to the table, and then you listen, and you trust in them, magic really does happen. The Directory and our social investment model is proof of that.”

From firewood to cutting-edge media and digital specialists to successful and emerging Māori food and hospitality brands, Harper said the range of business start-ups in the South Island supported by Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu was awe-inspiring and evidence of the potential when you looked beyond a one-size-fits-all approach.

“Since we launched our cornerstone social impact investment stream, Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu has supported more than 700 initiatives – many were one-off kaupapa, but hundreds are still thriving to this day as successful businesses standing on their own.

“The results speak for themselves, and I want to take this opportunity, as we launch this Directory, to thank all the diverse, innovative, and impactful initiatives and partners that are supporting our whānau and the communities of Te Waipounamu, Rakiura, and Rēkohu/Wharekauri/Chatham Islands.”

Harper said the Directory was another way Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu could support whānau business and whānau-led services, and she hoped people from all walks of life would look to support local grassroots businesses and initiatives in their own neighbourhoods this holiday season and beyond.

NOTES

  • Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu is the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency for the South Island.
  • Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu was established in 2014 by the nine iwi of Te Waipounamu.

