Partial Closure Of Farm Street Tonight For Remediation Work

Ahead of the upgraded Arataki Bus Hub reopening next week, Farm Street will be partially closed tonight, Wednesday, 4 December, to complete essential road remediation work.

Works will take place between 9pm and 4am on a small section of Farm Street, located approximately between the BestStart early childhood education centre and Bayfair Vets (47 – 61 Farm Street).

While works are underway there will be ‘no through’ access between Concord Avenue and Girven Road. Resident access to Farm Street will be maintained via Concord Avenue. Bayfair Shopping Centre entry and exit points along Farm Street will remain accessible throughout for overnight deliveries.

Please note these works are weather-dependent. If work is delayed because of weather or other unforeseen circumstances, it may be carried out at another suitable date.

Local residents may experience some noise from machinery working in the area, however we’ll aim to keep this to a minimum where possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we complete these works.

With more than 40,000 bus passengers a month, Arataki is the second busiest bus hub in Tauranga, with many drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians also passing through the area to access schools and Bayfair Shopping Centre. Upgrades to Arataki bus hub will make travelling by bus more user-friendly, improve safety during transit, and provide a friendlier welcome to and departure from Arataki. We look forward to sharing this safer, more welcoming space with you soon.

