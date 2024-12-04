Name Release: Fatal Crash, Waitoki
Wednesday, 4 December 2024, 10:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the names of two people who died
following a crash in Waitoki on Saturday 23
November.
They were 25-year-old Tegan Mandy Melinda
Hill, of Hamilton, and 59-year-old Joanne Elizabeth Wilson,
of Parakai.
Our thoughts are with the family and
friends of both women.
An investigation into the
circumstances of the crash is
ongoing.
