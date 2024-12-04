Name Release: Fatal Crash, Waitoki

Police can now release the names of two people who died following a crash in Waitoki on Saturday 23 November.

They were 25-year-old Tegan Mandy Melinda Hill, of Hamilton, and 59-year-old Joanne Elizabeth Wilson, of Parakai.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of both women.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

