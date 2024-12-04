Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
The Wellington City Mission Launches 'Stars On The Waterfront'

Wednesday, 4 December 2024, 12:12 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Mission

Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge (Photo/Supplied)

The Wellington City Mission has launched Stars on the Waterfront, an annual initiative set up to provide support to families across Wellington at Christmas.

The waterfront by Te Papa already showcases an array of names, businesses and community groups who have purchased stars and donated to The Mission’s Christmas appeal.

Anyone can buy a star, with the option to include their name, their business name, an image or a heartfelt message, to illuminate the Wellington waterfront this Christmas.

Every purchased star funds The Mission’s work to ensure struggling families can enjoy a dignified and joyful Christmas.

Laying the first star of the day, Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge encouraged Wellingtonians to consider how they can support others this Christmas: “As you think about your Christmas 2024, think about those who are struggling, think about those who won’t have the joy at Christmas that you might have. Help us to help others by supporting the work of The Mission.”

The stars will remain on the Wellington waterfront until January 5th.

Various stars are available at different prices, with all information detailed here: https://shareyourchristmas.wellingtoncitymission.org.nz/stars-on-the-waterfront/

In addition to Stars on the Waterfront, there are a number of other ways you can contribute towards The Wellington City Mission’s work to support the community this Christmas. All donations made via the Wellington City Mission website will go towards The Mission’s active support services this Christmas, while both the Wellington City Mission Toy Store and Social Supermarket are accepting donations of toys and food.

