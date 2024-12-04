Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Man Charged Following Lake Horowhenua Homicide

Wednesday, 4 December 2024, 12:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 56-year-old Robert Nattie Albert at Lake Horowhenua, in October 2024.

A homicide investigation was launched after Mr Albert was located deceased in a building in Muaūpoko Park, Thursday evening 17 October.

A number of enquiries have since been completed by a team of investigators who have worked diligently to comb through CCTV footage, and other information from members of the public resulting in a murder charge being filed.

The family have been advised of the charge and were happy to hear the news. 

This is a huge step in the investigation, but it is only the beginning. We know there are others involved and the investigation team will be working hard to bring further closure for the family.”   

We would like to thank members of the public who provided information to assist in identifying and locating the person believed involved.

A 23-year-old man facing the murder charge was due to appear before the Levin District Court today, Wednesday 4 December.

This man was previously arrested and remanded in custody on other charges and will appear in court today on those also.

Police continue to appeal for information, if you witnessed suspicious activity in the area or have any information that may assist Police in our investigation, not yet reported to us, please contact get in touch.

You can report information via 105 either online or over the phone. Please reference file number: 241017/7823

Alternatively you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

