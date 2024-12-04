Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Investigation Into The Death Of Shane Edwards Continues

Wednesday, 4 December 2024, 3:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are continuing to speak with Tokoroa residents as part of an ongoing effort to uncover key information about the disappearance of Shane Edwards.

Police staff will be going door-to-door in the Mossop Road area today to talk to residents as part of our ongoing investigation.

This is in addition to a further search of the area that will involve specialist staff and search teams, as part of determining the circumstances surrounding Mr. Edwards’ death.

This remains an active and sensitive investigation, and Police are following up all leads based on information the public has provided us to date.

We are committed to understanding the circumstances of Shane Edwards’ disappearance and death. As part of this, we are asking anyone who may have information, no matter how small, to come forward and tell Police what you know.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 240308/6198.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

