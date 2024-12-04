Swift Response Leads To The Rescue Of Three In Raglan

Swift actions by surf lifesavers and Coastguard helped rescue three people from the waters off Raglan when their boat flipped on the bar.

At around 4:30pm on Sunday 1 December, Police were notified that a boat had flipped on the Raglan Bar.

The boat, with three people onboard, was turned upside down and almost fully submerged with two people reportedly in the water.

Raglan Surf Lifesavers were completing a training exercise nearby and quickly responded to the incident, alongside Coastguard Raglan volunteers.

First lifesavers on an IRB located two people in the whitewash and pulled them from the ocean.

One person was still trapped beneath the upturned boat. A second IRB with a lifeguard onboard then arrived. The lifesaver onboard entered the water and made his way to the upturned vessel.

The boat was bobbing up and down in the waves and surrounded by a large amount of fishing line.

After cutting through line, the lifesaver reached the boat, managing to open the front hatch of the front deck on the vessel and help pull the person out.

The three occupants were transported back to shore by Surf Life Saving members where they were met by St John ambulance staff. All three were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Meanwhile Coastguard Raglan’s Gallagher Rescue towed the boat back to the wharf.

We believe the actions of Surf Lifesaving New Zealand members, has saved the lives of these three people.

While it was fortunate surf lifeguards were training nearby, their quick actions in responding to the incident, and their training and abilities in such conditions clearly came into play during what was a fast-moving rescue.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

With the holiday season approaching, we want to remind all New Zealander’s about being safe on the water.

All people on the boat were wearing lifejackets, which was equally important in saving lives.

Conditions can change quickly so it’s imperative boaties check weather forecasts before heading out, ensure they have sufficient communications onboard, are equipped, tell someone their plans and be safe on the water.

It’s also important when crossing bars to ensure you assess conditions at and beyond the bar prior to leaving shore and are familiar with navigational hazards to ensure safe passage of any vessel as conditions can change in an instant. Coastguard also runs regular free bar awareness crossing courses, with three more including one covering the nearby Port Waikato/Manukau bars scheduled before the end of the year. More information is available here - https://events.humanitix.com/bar-crossing-seminar-pukekohe-port-waikato-and-manukau-bars [1]

Police would like to extend a further thanks to Surf Lifesaving New Zealand and Coastguard for their assistance on Sunday.

© Scoop Media

