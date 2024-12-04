PSA Condemns Anti-worker Bargaining Tactics By Kaupapa Māori Disability Trust

Members vote for industrial action

The PSA is appalled by the largest Kaupapa Māori disability support provider Te Roopu Taurima o Manukau Trust’s proposal to introduce anti worker claims into collective bargaining.

The most alarming elements include:

Restricting secondary employment , by proposing a clause that limits workers’ ability to take on additional jobs outside their primary employment.

, by proposing a clause that limits workers’ ability to take on additional jobs outside their primary employment. Introducing a 90-day trial period, which would allow employers to dismiss workers without cause within the first 90 days of employment. This would strip workers of their right to challenge unfair dismissals through personal grievance procedures.

These proposals are a direct attack on the rights and livelihoods of workers in the disability sector-many of whom are women, Māori, Pasifika, and migrant workers, says Public Service Association Te Pukenga Here Tikanga Mahi National Sector Lead Josh Gardner.

"These are among the most underpaid and undervalued workers, despite providing essential services that our communities rely on.

Secondary employment

For many workers in the disability sector, secondary employment is a critical source of income to meet their families’ needs amidst rising living costs. Restricting this right will cause unnecessary financial hardship.

"Shame on any employer who targets vulnerable workers. These claims not only undermine their job security but also threaten their ability to support their whānau," says Gardner.

90-day trials

The 90 days trial does not affect existing workers but PSA wants to support rangatahi into employment.

"We believe a probationary period supporting best performance is much fairer and supportive to new workers in the challenging work they do.

"We want the employers to reconsider and withdraw these claims."

Lack of recognition for leadership roles

A further source of grievance is that workers Kaitaataki roles (house leaders for residential disability support) are being paid less than many of the workers they manage when working additional hours covering those workers’ shifts

"Kaitaataki deserve to be paid for the skills and duties required in their position. When they do additional shifts to cover support workers rosters, they are paid a lower hourly rate than many of the workers they manage, as the employer has not passed on a 3% increase that was negotiated and funded for Kaiawhina (support workers)," Gardner says.

Industrial action

PSA members have overwhelmingly voted to take industrial action on Thursday, 5 October.

Industrial action will include:

Taking of unpaid lunch breaks

Not answering the phone out of hours (workers have been doing this unpaid in the past)

1 hour full withdraw labour on Thursday 12 December.

A picket will be held at Te Roopu Taurima office at 56 Kamo Road, Whangarei from noon to 12.30pm on Thursday 5 December

"Our members will not stand by while their rights and livelihoods are eroded. We call on Te Roopu Taurima o Manukau trust to abandon these harmful claims and negotiate a fair deal," says Gardner

"The PSA remains committed to advocating for fair and equitable employment conditions that reflect the vital contributions of these essential front line workers who provide support to some of the most vulnerable in our communities," says Gardner.

