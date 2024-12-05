Update: Aoraki Mount Cook Search
Thursday, 5 December 2024, 9:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Search and Rescue staff are in Aoraki Village this
morning alongside the Department of Conservation with
intentions of resuming the search for three climbers on
Mount Cook, when the conditions are safe to do so.
We
will update media further when we are
able.
