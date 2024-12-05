Fatality After Water-related Incident, Wairoa River
Thursday, 5 December 2024, 9:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a water-related incident in
the Wairoa River near Poripori Road last night.
Police
were called to the scene about 6.15pm after the person was
pulled unresponsive from the water.
First aid was
commenced however the person sadly died at the
scene.
The death will be referred to the
Coroner.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more