Fatality After Water-related Incident, Wairoa River

Thursday, 5 December 2024, 9:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

One person has died following a water-related incident in the Wairoa River near Poripori Road last night.

Police were called to the scene about 6.15pm after the person was pulled unresponsive from the water.

First aid was commenced however the person sadly died at the scene.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

