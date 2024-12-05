Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Pools Come With Rules - And Costs

Thursday, 5 December 2024, 1:49 pm
Press Release: Masterton District Council

Bargain hunters looking for low-cost swimming pools as summer hots up are being reminded that pools come with rules, and potential costs, around fencing and access, to keep them safe for young children.

The law requires pools intended for swimming that hold more than 400mm of water to be contained by a safety barrier or fence at least 1200mm high, to prevent access by a child under five years old. This includes temporary pools.

A building consent may be required for such a barrier/fence, with a fee of $440.

The Building Act requires councils, including Masterton District Council, to inspect pools every three years to make sure they meet requirements, with warranted Council staff entitled to enter properties to inspect pools at any time, including temporary pools. The fee for inspections is $205.

Common ways in which pool fencing fails Building Act requirements include:

* the gate does not close automatically
* latching and or locking devices stop working
* the fence has deteriorated or been removed
* vegetation near the fence, inside or outside, could assist in climbing for access.

“The Council is required to follow the law in terms of swimming pool fences, and inspections,” Building Control Services Manager Shane Taane said.

“The rules are in place to reduce the risk of unsupervised children drowning in home swimming pools, a tragedy that would be devastating for those impacted.”

Research by Water Safety NZ has found that home swimming pools pose highest risk of drowning for children under five.

