Independent Report Shows NZ’s Methane Targets Way Too High

Federated Farmers is welcoming the findings of an independent review of New Zealand’s biogenic methane science and targets as a constructive step in the right direction.

"What this new review and report have made very clear is the current methane reduction targets are way too high for Kiwi farmers," says Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford.

"Federated Farmers opposed the current 2050 methane reduction target of 24-47% from day one, because we knew there was absolutely no credible science to underpin it.

"Those figures would require farmers to go much further and faster than is required to stop our contribution to further warming, at a huge economic and social cost to our rural communities."

Federated Farmers included an urgent review of New Zealand’s methane targets as one of its 12 policy priorities for restoring farmer confidence in the lead-up to last year’s General Election.

"A review of our current methane targets was an important action to help restore farmers’ confidence to invest in the future of their businesses and communities," Langford says.

"When farmers looked at those targets, we could see no real way to achieve them without simply reducing stock numbers and completely undermining the profitability of our farms.

"They weren’t scientific targets - they were highly political targets set by politicians - but with this new report the Government now has a chance to take a science-based approach to methane."

The report clearly shows that, under a scenario where global temperature increases are limited to less than 2°C, methane cuts of 14-15% by 2050 are all that would be needed. Under a lower emissions scenario where global temperature increases are limited to 1.5°C, a 24% methane reduction would prevent farmers contributing to additional warming.

"What this means is the current target range of 24-47% goes well beyond what would be required for New Zealand farmers to be warming-neutral," Langford says.

"Farmers need methane targets that are fair, affordable and based on robust science. They also need targets that are realistic and which they can see a pathway to achieving by 2050.

"It’s incredibly encouraging that the Government has taken the step of commissioning this independent review - but we now need them to go one step further act on its findings."

