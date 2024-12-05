Road Closed, SH73, Lake Pearson - Canterbury
Thursday, 5 December 2024, 2:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are assisting Fire and Emergency New Zealand at a
fire in Lake Pearson reported around
4:40am.
Diversions are in place on State Highway 73 at
Castle Hill Village, Arthurs Pass, and Springfield near
Annavale Road.
Motorists are advised to avoid the
area.
