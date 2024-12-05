Natural Hazards Commission Toka Tū Ake And Te Papa Launch New Exhibition

The Natural Hazards Commission Toka Tū Ake (NHC Toka Tū Ake) has teamed up with Te Papa to create Rūaumoko: Restless Land, a new touring exhibition that promotes natural hazard awareness and preparedness.

It combines cutting-edge science with mātauranga Māori to explore the powerful, natural forces that continuously shape Aotearoa.

The exhibition was blessed this morning at a ceremony at Te Papa, before heading to its first venue on a two-year tour, Pātaka Art and Museum in Porirua, where it will be on display from 7 December 2023.

“Our aim is to reduce the impact on people, property and communities when natural hazards occur, and education is a key part of that work,” says NHC Toka Tū Ake Chief Executive Tina Mitchell.

“We want to help all New Zealanders to understand their local hazards and know the actions they can take to reduce their risks. We are delighted to partner with Te Papa to bring Rūaumoko: Restless Land to communities around the country,” says Mitchell.

“It’s important that we’re having these conversations and I’m sure this exhibition will be a great conversation starter in communities around Aotearoa,” she said.

Rūaumoko: Restless Land is an interactive, hands-on experience that delves into the realm of Rūaumoko, the atua (god) of volcanoes and earthquakes.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Te Papa worked with experts at NHC Toka Tū Ake and GNS Science Te Pū Ao to ensure the exhibition reflected the very latest science and the best practices for preparedness along with mātauranga Māori.

Te Papa Tumu Whakarae Chief Executive Courtney Johnston said the museum was delighted to work on this latest project with NHC Toka Tū Ake and GNS Science Te Pū Ao.

“Te Papa takes great pride in our long and productive partnership with NHC Toka Tū Ake and GNS Science Te Pū Ao,” Ms Johnston said.

“Rūaumoko: Restless Land is a fun experience with a serious purpose. I am sure it will help people around New Zealand get prepared to face the natural hazards that are part of life in Aotearoa,” Ms Johnston said.

Te Papa acknowledges the generosity and support of partners: NHC Toka Tu Ake and GNS Science Te Pu Ao.

For more touring information, please contact: touringexhibitions@tepapa.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

