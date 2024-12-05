Road Blocked, Nikau Road, Paihatua - Central

Gordon Campbell: On How Slavishly This Government Is Serving Its Corporate Donors

The government has been tilting the balance of power in the workplace even further in favour of employers. This week, for instance, saw Workplace Relations Minister Brooke Van Velden reduce the ability of workers to bring personal grievance proceedings against bad employers and thereby gain justice for their mistreatment. The way Van Velden chose to paint the picture, good employers were routinely being forced into court by badly behaved, unproductive workers looking for an easy payout. It isn’t hard to imagine that thanks to these changes, it will be the worker who will be on trial in future.