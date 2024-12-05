Road Blocked, Nikau Road, Paihatua - Central
Thursday, 5 December 2024, 5:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a single truck crash
on Nikau Road, near Tutaekara Road, Paihiatua.
The
crash was reported around 3:40pm.
There were no
reported injuries.
The road is blocked and diversions
are in place, motorists are advised to take an alternate
route.
