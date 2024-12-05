Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Nelson City Council Votes To Sanction Israel

Thursday, 5 December 2024, 9:03 pm
Press Release: Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa

PSNA congratulates the Nelson City Council on its vote this afternoon to amend its procurement policy to exclude companies identified by the United Nations Human Rights Council as being complicit in the building and maintenance of illegal Israeli settlements on Palestinian land.

“Nelson City Council is taking action while our government is looking the other way”, says PSNA National Chair John Minto. “It is Christopher Luxon who should be ending all New Zealand dealings with companies involved in the illegal Israeli settlements”.

“Instead out government is cowardly complicit with Israeli war crimes.” (It is a war crime to move your citizens onto land you occupy as Israel is doing)

Nelson City Council joins Environment Canterbury and the Christchurch City Council who both adopted this policy earlier this year – other local bodies are following!

We also congratulate local Palestine solidarity activists in Nelson who have organised and battled so well for this historic win today. They are the heroes behind this decision (Local comment can be sought through Julie Jones 027 428 8958)

In light of the Nelson City Council move today we are renewing our call for the government to act and

  1. Ban all imports from the illegal Israeli settlements
  2. Direct the Superfund, ACC and Kiwisaver providers to end their investments in all Israeli companies and other companies supporting the illegal Israeli settlements.
  3. Direct New Zealand government agencies to end procurement of goods or services from all Israeli companies and other companies supporting the illegal Israeli settlements.
