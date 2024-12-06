Bridge Hill Fire Update #6

The fire at Bridge Hill did not enter the Castle Hill Village overnight.

No emergency evacuations were needed, and the fire is still a safe distance from the settlement.

The fire remains uncontained and out of control.

There will be 15 trucks, tankers and support vehicles on the ground this morning, while helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft will attack the fire from the air.

Incident Commander Brian Keown says weather conditions on Friday are favourable for firefighting.

"The wind is not as strong as it was yesterday and there is some rain forecast for the area in the afternoon which, if it eventuates, will aid our efforts to contain the fire."

A reconnaissance flight will be completed this morning to map the fire growth. At this stage the size remains at 535 hectares with a 14-kilometre perimeter, but this will increase once the flight is completed.

Brian Keown says work has been ongoing to try make the area around SH73 safe enough for the road to be reopened.

"We had crews working through the night to create a 10-metre safety blackout area either side of SH73. We will work with the New Zealand Transport Agency to assess the work this morning to determine if the road can safely be reopened."

The next update will be around 9am.

