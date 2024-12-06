Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bridge Hill Fire Update #6

Friday, 6 December 2024, 8:17 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

The fire at Bridge Hill did not enter the Castle Hill Village overnight.

No emergency evacuations were needed, and the fire is still a safe distance from the settlement.

The fire remains uncontained and out of control.

There will be 15 trucks, tankers and support vehicles on the ground this morning, while helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft will attack the fire from the air.

Incident Commander Brian Keown says weather conditions on Friday are favourable for firefighting.

"The wind is not as strong as it was yesterday and there is some rain forecast for the area in the afternoon which, if it eventuates, will aid our efforts to contain the fire."

A reconnaissance flight will be completed this morning to map the fire growth. At this stage the size remains at 535 hectares with a 14-kilometre perimeter, but this will increase once the flight is completed.

Brian Keown says work has been ongoing to try make the area around SH73 safe enough for the road to be reopened.

"We had crews working through the night to create a 10-metre safety blackout area either side of SH73. We will work with the New Zealand Transport Agency to assess the work this morning to determine if the road can safely be reopened."

The next update will be around 9am.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 