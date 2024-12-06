Click & Collect At Upper Hutt Libraries First Of Its Kind In New Zealand

Upper Hutt Libraries staff showcase the new Click & Collect locker, improving access to library collections. (Supplied)

The recent launch of a Click & Collect locker has put Upper Hutt Libraries on the map for being the first library in New Zealand to offer this innovative service.

Operating round the clock, it is set to improve access to collections for the community. More flexibility and added convenience will help the community engage with libraries, especially for customers who may not be able to access library services during traditional hours.

“With its bold design, the eye-catching locker is impossible to miss when visiting Upper Hutt Central Library,” says Libraries Manager Denise Clarkson.

She confirms that the new service has drawn much interest and excitement from customers as well as other libraries since its arrival.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Click & Collect service to our customers. It’s always special when innovative technology allows us to meet our community’s changing needs,” she says.

“Being the first library in New Zealand with this service is a privilege. It feels like a milestone achievement.”

The Click & Collect locker allows customers to pick up requested items at any time. Library members can order books, jigsaw puzzles, and a wide variety of other items from the online catalogue or through the Upper Hutt Libraries app.

The project received full funding from the National Library of New Zealand through its New Zealand Libraries Partnership Programme (NZLPP).

“NZLPP funding has allowed us to modernise our service delivery, at a time when many people feel the daily pressures of a busy schedule,” says Mike Ryan, Group Manager Community Services.

Last week, the Click & Collect locker was the star of a show and tell session for librarians from around the wider Wellington region.

Denise Clarkson welcomed the opportunity to connect and share insights with colleagues over such a pioneering project.

“Libraries are places of connection, exchange, and learning. This holds true for us as staff, just as much as it does for the communities we serve,” she says.

