Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Click & Collect At Upper Hutt Libraries First Of Its Kind In New Zealand

Friday, 6 December 2024, 9:57 am
Press Release: Upper Hutt City Council

Upper Hutt Libraries staff showcase the new Click & Collect locker, improving access to library collections. (Supplied)

The recent launch of a Click & Collect locker has put Upper Hutt Libraries on the map for being the first library in New Zealand to offer this innovative service.

Operating round the clock, it is set to improve access to collections for the community. More flexibility and added convenience will help the community engage with libraries, especially for customers who may not be able to access library services during traditional hours.

“With its bold design, the eye-catching locker is impossible to miss when visiting Upper Hutt Central Library,” says Libraries Manager Denise Clarkson.

She confirms that the new service has drawn much interest and excitement from customers as well as other libraries since its arrival.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Click & Collect service to our customers. It’s always special when innovative technology allows us to meet our community’s changing needs,” she says.

“Being the first library in New Zealand with this service is a privilege. It feels like a milestone achievement.”

The Click & Collect locker allows customers to pick up requested items at any time. Library members can order books, jigsaw puzzles, and a wide variety of other items from the online catalogue or through the Upper Hutt Libraries app.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The project received full funding from the National Library of New Zealand through its New Zealand Libraries Partnership Programme (NZLPP).

“NZLPP funding has allowed us to modernise our service delivery, at a time when many people feel the daily pressures of a busy schedule,” says Mike Ryan, Group Manager Community Services.

Last week, the Click & Collect locker was the star of a show and tell session for librarians from around the wider Wellington region.

Denise Clarkson welcomed the opportunity to connect and share insights with colleagues over such a pioneering project.

“Libraries are places of connection, exchange, and learning. This holds true for us as staff, just as much as it does for the communities we serve,” she says.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Upper Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 