Man Dies Following Serious Incident, Porirua

Detective Senior Sergeant Peter Middlemiss of Kāpiti Mana Police:

The man critically injured in an incident in Porirua over the weekend has died in hospital.

Emergency services were called to Kotuku Street in Elsdon in the early hours of Sunday 1 December, to find a 43-year-old man with critical injuries.

Police are treating the death as suspicious and are continuing to work through a range of information to determine what occurred. No charges have been laid at this stage.

Our condolences are with his family who we are supporting at this difficult time.

Police would like to reiterate this is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

We’d like to hear from anyone who has information that could assist with this investigation. You can report information via 105 online or over the phone. Please reference file number: 241201/7304 Operation Croydon.

Alternatively you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

