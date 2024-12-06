Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Progress On Bus Lane Camera Roll-out - And When It’s OK To Use A Bus Lane

Friday, 6 December 2024, 11:17 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

From Monday 9 December, new fixed cameras will monitor bus lane use on Riddiford Street, Adelaide Road (northbound), and Chaytor Street.

Wellington City Council is making progress with the roll-out of fixed cameras to monitor key bus lanes and bus stops during operating hours. This helps to make buses more reliable and efficient on the busiest commuter routes in the city.

Bus lanes play an important role in keeping our city moving, so people found using a bus lane illegally may be issued a $150 infringement fee.

Nobody wants to get caught using a bus lane at the wrong time. Always check signs for bus lane operating hours and whether it’s a regular bus lane or a bus-only lane.All bus lanes are clearly marked with signs and green on-road markings.

  • Bus lanes can be used by bikes, mopeds, motorbikes, and in-service taxis. Other vehicles can use a bus lane briefly (up to 50 metres) to turn left into another street or driveway.
  • Bus-only lanes can only be used by buses.

An exception is emergency service vehicles, which may use both types of bus lane when responding to an emergency.

It’s illegal to park in a bus or cycle lane, even briefly.

To learn more about using bus lanes correctly, watch this short video: How to use bus lanes correctly

Future locations for fixed cameras will be updated on the project webpage as they are confirmed: wellington.govt.nz/bus-lane-cameras

