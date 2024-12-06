Challenging Creative Minds With The Taupō Camera Club

A photo can transport you back to a moment in time, it can paint a thousand words, and it can vividly tell a story.

From 21 December to 27 January, a wide range of photos will be displayed at the Taupō Museum as part of the Taupō Camera Club’s self-titled exhibition.

Taupō Museum exhibitions curator Piata Winitana-Murray says the museum is keen to support the camera club, by providing a place to exhibit, to help create awareness of the club and showcase the technicalities and skills to take high-quality, dramatic photographs.

“The photos presented show strong technical skills, and an eye for seeing the beauty in our everyday environment,” she says.

“For anyone interested in joining the club, there will be an opening evening at 5.30pm on Friday 20 December where people can come in and see what they do and meet the members in person.”

The exhibition, being held in the musem’s Niven Room, includes work from members with varying levels of skill and experience.

The Taupō Camera Club began in the 1950s and the members have one thing in common, a passion for the art of photography. The club’s members have a wide range of skills, from keen amateurs to professional photographers, and all are cooperative and encouraged to learn and improve their photographic skills.

For the exhibition, club members were asked to submit a photograph to be displayed without any common theme or guidance. The result is an exhibition that is sure to catch the eye and take visitors on many journeys.

The exhibition runs from Saturday 21 December to Monday 27 January. Taupō Museum is open from 10am to 4.30pm daily and entry is free for Taupō District residents with proof of address.

